Parasat Cable TV Upgrades Broadband Ops with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that Philippines-based service provider Parasat Cable TV is modernizing its broadband operations with Harmonic's CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform, further adding to Harmonic's growing roster of cable customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Harmonic's CableOS Platform gives us a flexible, cost-efficient and easy-to-deploy option to simplify our DOCSIS network and operations," said Elpidio M. Paras, CEO at Parasat Cable TV. "With Harmonic's state-of-the-art technology, we can confidently address network traffic spikes and meet the growing customer demand for increased bandwidth, ensuring the highest level of satisfaction for our subscribers."

Parasat Cable TV is replacing a legacy and proprietary Huawei Remote MAC-PHY solution with Harmonic's standards-based distributed access architectures (DAA) solution that includes the CableOS Platform and Reef DAA shelves.

The high-density Reef DAA shelves offer flexibility to handle bandwidth scaling at a low total cost of ownership, Harmonic said. Parasat Cable TV can now address capacity issues with greater agility and cost efficiency.

As a multi-access provider edge solution, the CableOS Platform also creates a path for Parasat Cable TV to deploy outdoor DAA nodes alongside the Reef DAA shelves and extend the deployment to FTTH using Harmonic's virtualized PON solution.

"Demand for bandwidth-intensive services in the Asia-Pacific region is fueling tremendous growth, so operators are in need of the right partners able to provide them with advanced, high-performance and multi-access edge solutions," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "Our CableOS platform leads the industry because it provides operators worldwide, and in the Asia-Pacific region, with an agile, software-based solution to transform their networks, adapt to fast-evolving market conditions and deliver the next generation of services."

Harmonic completed the deployment at Parasat Cable TV in under four weeks through collaborative teamwork between the operator and the company's professional services team.

Harmonic's CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative operators worldwide, including the largest cable operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia, Harmonic reported.