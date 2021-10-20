Paramount+ Racks up Record Streams for an NFL game

NEW YORK—In an illustration of the importance of live sports in the streaming wars, Paramount+ is reporting rapid growth in the streaming of live football games this fall, both for NFL matchups and college football.

Paramount+, featuring live NFL ON CBS local market games, scored an NFL regular-season viewership record for total streams, minutes streamed and unique viewers with Sunday's Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots game. It was the most-streamed NFL regular-season contest ever on the service, surpassing the Dallas-LA Chargers matchup in Week 2.

Overall, through six weeks of the NFL season, Paramount+ has seen double-digit growth in total streams, streaming minutes and unique viewers compared to the first six weeks of the 2020 season, the streamer said.

Paramount+, featuring live SEC on CBS games, scored triple-digit growth in total streams and minutes streamed for Saturday's Georgia-Kentucky game when compared to the 2019 LSU-Mississippi State game, the most recent game in the comparable window.