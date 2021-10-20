Paramount+ Racks up Record Streams for an NFL game
The Dallas-New England contest was the most-streamed NFLl regular-season contest ever shown on Paramount+
NEW YORK—In an illustration of the importance of live sports in the streaming wars, Paramount+ is reporting rapid growth in the streaming of live football games this fall, both for NFL matchups and college football.
Paramount+, featuring live NFL ON CBS local market games, scored an NFL regular-season viewership record for total streams, minutes streamed and unique viewers with Sunday's Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots game. It was the most-streamed NFL regular-season contest ever on the service, surpassing the Dallas-LA Chargers matchup in Week 2.
Overall, through six weeks of the NFL season, Paramount+ has seen double-digit growth in total streams, streaming minutes and unique viewers compared to the first six weeks of the 2020 season, the streamer said.
Paramount+, featuring live SEC on CBS games, scored triple-digit growth in total streams and minutes streamed for Saturday's Georgia-Kentucky game when compared to the 2019 LSU-Mississippi State game, the most recent game in the comparable window.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
