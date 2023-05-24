Paramount+ Launches Custom Roku City Neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif.—At a time when streamers are looking for ways to grab consumer attention in an increasingly competitive and fragmented streaming landscape, Roku has announced that Paramount+ will become the first entertainment brand to launch a custom Roku City Neighborhood.

The new Roku City Neighborhoods feature brand-specific buildings, visuals, and destinations to highlight those brands when viewers start and end their streaming session.

The Roku City home screen graphic reaches nearly 40 million homes each month.

Roku recently featured Roku City in its first out-of-home campaign in Times Square and announced the debut of Roku City Neighborhoods at its IAB NewFront on Tuesday, May 2. In just weeks, the beta offering has reached capacity with advertisers through Q3 2023.

Viewers will be able to see the Paramount+ Roku City Neighborhood from May 25-29.

In an interactive visual experience, the Paramount+ Roku City Neighborhood will connect Paramount+’s “mountain” logo with popular franchises such as “Transformers,” “Star Trek,” UEFA Champions League, and “PAW Patrol.” The neighborhood will offer playful and recognizable easter eggs for viewers to enjoy as Roku City scrolls across the largest screen in the home. Additionally, viewers will be able to click to sign up and start watching promoted shows and movies on Paramount+.

“We designed our platform to help partners build thriving businesses in a world where all TV is streamed,” said Peter Hamilton, senior director of product management at Roku. “This first-of-its-kind campaign makes Paramount+ unmissable at the key moments when viewers are deciding what to watch next.”

“Bringing Paramount Mountain and many of our beloved franchises to Roku City through this first-ever fully branded takeover is a fun and disruptive new way for us to engage and delight fans of the diverse and popular offering that has been fueling the rapid growth of Paramount+,” said Domenic DiMeglio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Paramount Streaming. “We have partnered closely with Roku to creatively feature fan-favorite characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, ‘Halo's’ Master Chief, and ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst throughout Roku City, along with other fun easter eggs including the Starfleet Headquarters and the Dutton's iconic barn from 1923, which will further immerse customers in the experience and drive conversation across social.”