Panavision Supplies Cameras, Lenses for Disney+ ‘Launchpad’ Series
All six short films utilized Panavision gear
BURBANK, Calif.—For the first season of “Launchpad” on Disney+, Disney opted to provide the young filmmakers behind the project with Panavision cameras and lenses to tell their stories.
“Launchpad” is a collection of six short films from a new generation of storytellers, with an eye toward diversifying the types of stories that are being told. The filmmakers, and their films, for the first season include Aqsa Altaf (“American EID”), Hao Zheng (“Dinner is Served”), Ann Marie Pace (“Growing Fangs”), Stefanie Abel Horowtiz (“Let’s Be Tigers”), Jessica Mendez Siqueiros (“The Last of the Chupacabras”) and Moxie Peng (“The Little Prince(ss)”).
“Panavision and Disney share a commitment to empowering storytellers from a diverse cross section of communities,” said Kim Snyder, Panavision president and CEO.
The six short films are now available to watch on Disney+. Disney will also accept submissions for season two of “Launchpad” starting June 11.
