Panavision Asia Pacific restructures

Panavision Asia Pacific's managing director Martin Cayzer has left the company after spending 17 years with the firm. His departure sees a new management structure take the helm, with current marketing director Paul Jackson becoming head of rentals and finance director Brett Rubin taking additional responsibility for John Barry Sales.

Cayzer said of his decision, "After 17 years it's time for me to move on to fresh challenges. I'm delighted to say that Panavision Asia Pacific is in the best shape it's been in for some time, having secured features like 'Fury Road,' 'I, Frankenstein,' 'The Railway Man,' 'The Sapphires' and 'The Great Gatsby' as well as TV series such as 'Spartacus' and 'Winners and Losers.' It's obviously a significant decision on my part but I leave happy in the knowledge that Panavision is in a good place moving forward with Paul and his 13 years experience with the company and Brett with his solid financial background, without question the best two people to take the helm."

In his time at Panavision, Cayzer has worked closely with both Jackson and Rubin on many major projects, including some of Australia and New Zealand's largest movie and TV productions, moving the organisation's HQ, and the recent sale of Panalux to Fox Studios Australia. He was also a board member and chairman of Ausfilm.