Panasonic’s AG-UX180 Cam Earns Grad Status

NEWARK, N.J.—Though it didn’t receive an official diploma, Panasonic’s AG-UX180 4K camcorder was a constant at many college graduation ceremonies in the Dallas area recently. The AG-UX180 was the camera of choice for videographer Kenneth Boyd during the college graduation production season.

Boyd shot the ceremonies in 4K or 1080p and utilized the camera’s low-light performance, 20X optical zoom lens, 4K/HD acquisition and SDXC media during production. Boyd also cites the camera’s split audio channels, ability to change the color inside the camera and the option to access the menu screen while recording as other advantages.

Boyd made the AG-UX180 the main camera for his I-DEE Production company when the acquired it earlier this year. Since then he has used it to document theatrical and academic events at K-12 and college level schools; to produce interviews and promos at a London-based conference; to cover a Sports International football camp; and shooting promotions for an exercise facility.