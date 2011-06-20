Panasonic unveils HDTV Producer turnkey production studio

Panasonic has announced the HDTV Producer (model HDTVP-2), an all-inclusive, video production studio.

Easy to set up and operate, HDTV Producer addresses the video staging and production requirements of many churches, high schools, middle schools, colleges, community media centers, cable access channels and training centers. Although the HDTV Producer is a fully turnkey system, it can be upgraded as requirements change.

HDTV Producer’s main components include two AG-HMC80 AVCCAM HD/SD professional camcorders for video capture, an AG-HMX100 HD/SD A/V mixer with multiviewer for video and audio mixing with digital effects, an AG-HMR10 compact AVCCAM recorder for recording of up to four hours of content, a 42in TH-42LF20 professional LCD monitor with 1080p resolution, as well as SDHC cards and all the audio/video accessories and cabling necessary to begin producing HD content.