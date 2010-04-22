Panasonic shows new AV mixer for live production

The newly formed Panasonic Solutions has introduced a low-cost, HD/SD, digital AV mixer that incorporates a built-in multiviewer display output and combines high-quality video switching and audio mixing features. The new AG-HMX100 offers a flexible user interface and supports SD, HD and 3-D professional formats.

The multiformat HMX100 is a high-quality switcher/mixer designed to support multiple camera workflows, and even switch 3-D HD video projects. It offers a variety of interfaces, including four HD/SD-HDI inputs/outputs, two HDMI inputs and two analog composite inputs, allowing the HMX100 to connect directly to virtually any camcorder or other video source.

Additional connections include a DVI-I input for computer use, two DVI-D outputs (PGM and multiviewer), a microphone input, dual aux in and audio outputs, a headphone jack and connections for genlock, GPI, RS-232C and tally output. In addition to the ability to mix embedded audio from HD/SD-SDI camcorders and other sources, the HMX100 offers eight XLR and two RCA connectors for line-level audio inputs, as well as embedded audio output and two channels of analog audio out.

The compact HMX100 features a 5.7in LCD display and an intuitive control panel that provides easy access to digital effects including basic pattern key, transition wipes, chroma and luminance keys, downstream keying, title key, time effects (still/strobe) and fades (in/out, video, audio). The unit also features preset/event memory buttons.

For added flexibility, the mixer has a multiviewer function that allows users to display video sources, audio levels and a waveform monitor in multiple windows on a single monitor. When connected to a single display, the mixer can display preview out, audio level meters, program out, input audio level meters (digital input only), six sources of video inputs, one source of DVI-I input and a waveform monitor.