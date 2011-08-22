Panasonic ships P2 deck for 3-D production

Panasonic Solutions Company, is now delivering its new solid-state AG-HPD24 P2 deck, which features native 24p recording with variable frame rates; a super-fast USB 3.0 interface; and 24-bit, four-channel audio recording in AVC-Intra 100/50 and 3-D synchronized record/playback.

Featuring AVC-Intra 100/50 record/playback, the HPD24 makes 10-bit, 4:2:2 master-quality video affordable and portable. The deck allows users to play back and review P2 cards on its 3.5-inch, 16:9 LCD screen; manage clip files and metadata; record full resolution, 10-bit quality content from a wide range of Panasonic and non-Panasonic cameras via its HD-SDI input; and back up data onto hard disk drives.

Supporting 3-D production, two HPD24 units can be synchronized for master-quality, full resolution isolated left/right channel 3-D recording, either from cameras mounted on a 3-D rig (such as Panasonic’s AK-HC1800 multipurpose cameras) or the company’s AG-3DA1 and upcoming AG-3DP1 integrated dual-lens 3-D camcorders. Two HPD24s can be synchronized for full HD-SDI 3-D or 3-D HDMI playback.

The HPD24 adds native 24p 1080/720 recording, 1080/24PsF input/output, 24p pull-down removal as well as real-time record/playback of variable frame rates (in 1080/24p over 60i, 720/24p over 60p) for work with special effects like over- and under-cranking. The HPD24 supports a broad range of high definition and standard definition recording formats, plays back HD/SD content automatically (no need to change settings) and can be operated in 50Hz or 60Hz workflows.

The HPD24’s “SuperSpeed” USB 3.0 host interface permits super-fast transfer rates of up to 4.8Gb/s. This allows users to easily transfer content to low-cost hard disk drives or solid-state drives for a fast and safe deliverable to clients. When attached to a computer, the USB device mode allows the HPD24 to become a two-card P2 drive. In addition, users can connect a hard drive to the HPD24, allowing the preview of non-real-time P2 content. This functionality allows for the confirmation of content copied to a drive, and for the reviewing of previously shot content on a drive.