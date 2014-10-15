Panasonic Ships New VariCam Cameras with Docking Recorder

Panasonic VariCam HS



NEWARK, N.J. — Panasonic today announced the immediate availability of its highly-anticipated VariCam models, the VariCam 35 and VariCam HS.

The VariCam 35’s superb image handling in multiple formats ranging from high-end 4K RAW to more practical 4K, UHD, 2K, HD and ProRes capture formats for use in filmmaking, commercials and episodic production, as well as live 4K events. With high-speed 1080p image capture of up to 240 fps, the companion 2/3-inch VariCam HS produces high-definition imagery for the most demanding documentary, sports or SFX slow-motion applications.

The VariCam 35 and VariCam HS will both offer Apple ProRes 4444 and ProRes 422 HQ support for HD recording, positioning the new camera/recorders within a well-established and widely accepted HD workflow. Both VariCams include Panasonic’s AVC-Ultra family of video codecs.

The VariCam 35 and VariCam HS incorporate a modular design whereby the 4K and 2/3-inch camera heads are separate from but dockable to the common, shared recording module, enabling professionals to switch between s35mm and 2/3-inch camera heads to best suit their creative needs. This system flexibility can be expanded with an umbilical cable between the s35mm 4K camera and the AVC-Ultra recorder, providing “box” camera functionality for jibs, cranes and other remote camera needs.

Both models feature a removable control panel to facilitate real-time control and easy menu access when the camera is in a fixed or remote position. They offer a production-tough aluminum alloy body to assure durability and reliability in the most challenging shooting locations.

Panasonic VariCam 35



The VariCam 35 utilizes a new Panasonic super 35mm MOS sensor for 4,096 x 2,160-pixel (17:9) 4K image capture; this imager when combined with the AVC-Ultra codecs for 4K, enables very manageable and practical 4K production file sizes. The new imager boasts 14+ stops of latitude, and faithfully captures high-contrast, wide dynamic range imagery without compromise.

Through a strategic product development alliance with Codex Digital, Panasonic will deliver a high-speed 4K uncompressed RAW recorder for the VariCam 35 camera. This dedicated recorder will capture uncompressed 4K VariCam RAW (V-RAW) at up to 120 fps, bolstering the VariCam 35’s suitability for high-end cinema applications.

Among the camera/recorder’s high-end production features are real-time high frame rate, variable speed 4K recording up to 120 fps, and advanced workflows with parallel, simultaneous 4K/ UHD, reference 2K/HD and proxy recordings for in-camera on-set color grading and monitoring. The camera also features a newly-developed OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) with optical zoom functionality. 24-bit LPCM audio is added for in-camera audio master recording.

The VariCam HS features a range of high-quality recording formats including AVC-Intra Class 100 (recording as 1080/24p, 25, 30p, 50 or 60p with VFR up to 240p), AVC-Intra Class 200 (up to 30p/60i) and 12-bit sampled AVC-Intra Class 4:4:4 (up to 30p). Both AVC-Intra Class 200 and AVC-Intra Class 4:4:4 deliver performance in applications where image quality is the utmost consideration.