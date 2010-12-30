Panasonic ships AJ-HPX3100 1080p P2 HD camcorder

Panasonic has begun shipping its new compact, 2/3in, three-CCD AJ-HPX3100 master-quality 1080p P2 HD camcorder.

Featuring three 2/3in, high-density, 2.2-million pixel CCDs, the HPX3100 acquires full-raster, 1920 x 1080-resolution imaging with 4:2:2 10-bit sampling using the AVC-Intra codec. The camcorder records in multiple formats, including HD, AVC-Intra and in DVCPRO HD at 1080 in 24p, 25p, 30p, 50i and 60i, and in SD (480i/586i) in DVCPRO50, DVCPRO and DV.

Designed for scripted programming, documentary, nature, cinema and commercial production, the master-quality HPX3100 delivers features including 24-bit audio in AVC-Intra 100/50, wireless metadata input capability via wireless LAN and high-quality proxy recording.