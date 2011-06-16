Panasonic Offers Turnkey HD Production Kit



Panasonic Solutions Co., an equipment provider for commercial and government operations, is now offering a complete kit for high-definition video production. The “HDTV Producer” includes two AG-HMC80 AVCCAM HD/SD camcorders, an AG-HMX100 HD/SD AV mixer with multiviewer for video and audio mixing with digital effects, an AG-HMR10 AVCCAM recorder, a TH-42LF2042-inch professional LCD monitor, along with SDHC storage cards and all A/V accessories and cabling necessary for producing HD content. The package also includes an illustrated set-up guide to allow even non–technical personnel to easily go from “shipping box” to air.



“Researching, specifying, purchasing, and setting up professional video equipment to produce high-quality, HD content can be challenging and time-consuming,” said John Rhodes, PSC product manager. “With HDTV Producer, we are facilitating the procurement and installation process, and making it painless for organizations to deploy a full-featured video production system with a solid-state workflow.”



The HDTV Producer sells complete for less than $20,000 and is targeted for churches, schools, community media centers, cable access operations, and others wanting to get into high-definition TV production. Additional information is available online.



