Panasonic offers downloadable scene files for P2 Varicam

Panasonic has announced the availability of a wide range of scene files for its AJ-HPX3700 and AJ-HPX2700 P2 HD VariCam cameras. The downloadable scene files provide a user with an array of new looks to increase creativity with the digital cinematography cameras.

P2 HD scene files allow users to move quickly from one preferred look to another without having to make manual setting adjustments to tone and color in the camera. The scene files feature creative looks suited for shooting independent films, sports, news, beauty, music videos and night scenes. The new scene files can be easily downloaded onto an SD card and read from the camera’s built-in SD card slot.

Combining cinematic film-style operability and the reliability of solid-state, file-based recording, the VariCam HPX3700 was designed for narrative feature films, episodic television and commercial production. The 2/3in 2.2 megapixel 3CCD camera features full native 1920 x 1080-pixel acquisition and independent-frame recording with 10-bit, 4:2:2 color subsampling. It records in full-raster 1920 x 1080 resolution in AVC-Intra 100 for the highest quality, in lower-bit-rate AVC-Intra 50 for extended recording and in DVCPRO HD for added flexibility.

The VariCam outputs a 4:4:4 RGB dual-link live signal (via HD-SDI) to deliver images for uncompressed workflows and composition of visual effects, while simultaneously recording 4:2:2 HD video in camera. The camera offers variable frame rates from 1fps to 30fps in single frame increments for overcranking and undercranking.