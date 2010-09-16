Panasonic introduces AG-AG101 HD camcorder to Europe at IBC2010

Panasonic demonstrated at IBC2010 in Amsterdam the AG-AF101 camcorder, which enables production industry professionals to achieve cinema-like footage in HD.

Unveiled at the NAB Show in April, the AG-AF101 HD camcorder makes use of a four-thirds MOS image sensor and is the first model in the Panasonic AVCCAM series to offer the possibility of exchangeable lenses. Optimized for HD video recording, the large image sensor enables users to achieve cinema-like, wide-angle footage with shallow depth of field.

The AF101 uses a micro four-thirds digital single lens or cinematic lenses, such as prime lens, with a conversion adaptor and offers professional audio input (XLR).

The camera can record video in full HD 1080i/p and 720p formats, including 1080/24p native mode with full HD variable frame rate. The video can be recorded on the larger SDXC memory cards in professional, high-quality PH mode (up to 24Mb/s).