Panasonic Integrates NewTek Connect Pro With IP Workflows

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic is boosting its support for software-driven IP workflows by using NewTek Connect Pro software, which enables Network Device Interface connectivity. The Connect Pro software allows Panasonic PTZ cameras to be recognized as sources by NDI-enabled applications and devices for sharing video and audio sources bi-directionally across a network.

Panasonic has previously supported NDI connectivity with its AW-HE130 IP PTZ cameras and TriCaster multi-camera video production systems.

As part of this new support, Panasonic will be able to provide the additional features that will come with NDI version 2, which is expected to become available as a software development kit in the fourth quarter of 2016. New features are expected to include 16-bit per channel support, 16 channels of floating point audio, improved cross subnet support, integrated fail-safe support, and network-based re-routing support.