Panasonic Brings New Camera, Switcher, Displays to IBC



AMSTERDAM: A new HD-integrated remote camera, live switcher and two new LCD monitors are being highlighted at the Panasonic booth during IBC2011.



The company’s theme for the show is “Dreams. Ideas. Reality.” which Christian Sokcevic, general manager sales and marketing at Panasonic AVC Systems Europe, explained as Panasonic offering the ideas to make content creator’s dreams reality.



The AM-HE120 is a HD-integrated remote camera with a pan-tilt head and 2.2 megapixel U.L.T. 3-MOS image capture system to support full HD video. It is 60 percent smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the AW-HE100, and it features a more powerful 20× zoom lens. Pearl white and metallic black color schemes are both available.



The Panasonic AW-RP50 remote controller can connect to one to 100 AW-HE120 units over an IP link.



The new AV-HS410 compact live switcher is designed as a 19-inch 1 ME switcher for nine signal inputs, expandable to 13 through option boards. It is HD/SD switchable among 60 Hz, 50 Hz and 24 Hz.



A 7-inch color LCD panel displays settings in an easy-to-read format and ease of use is enhanced with memory preview and multiview functions, as well as a key layout optimized for live broadcasts.



Optional board slots enable support for additional input signals, including 3D cameras, and a software development kit is available for the addition of software-based functions.



Also, Panasonic is introducing two new LCD video monitors at IBC. Both the full-HD 21.5-inch BT-L2150 and the WXGA 15.4-inch BT-L1500 employ LED backlighting and include two HD SDI inputs. In comparison to the BT-LH Series of LED displays from Panasonic, the company stated that the BT-L Series is focused on offering basic functionality with a high cost:performance ratio.



Panasonic also announced that the AG-3DP1 3D shoulder-mounted P2 HD camcorder, introduced in April at the 2011 NAB Show, will be available in December 2011 at a cost of $34,950.



AG-3DP1 and AG-3DA1 camcorders are among the equipment Panasonic is supplying OBS London for live 3D coverage of the 2012 Olympic Games.



Laurent Abadie, chairman and chief executive officer of Panasonic Europe, said “3D will drastically change the way we enjoy the Olympics in our living rooms.”



Panasonic is located on stand 9.C45.



