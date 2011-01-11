Panasonic AV-HS450N switcher now handles 3-D productions

Panasonic has announced a new output board and software for its existing AV-HS450N HD/SD multiformat switcher that allows users to produce live, stereoscopic 3-D projects.

A typical system, which was on display in the Panasonic exhibit booth at CES, consists of the HS450N switcher, two AG-3DA1 HD 3-D camcorders, a BT-3DL2550 25in 3-D LCD monitor and the AJ-HPM200 P2 Mobile recorder/player, which can record 3-D on a single P2 card.

Current HS450N users will be able to upgrade to 3-D production by simply installing the new 3-D board in their units and loading the included software via the switcher’s SD card slot. An upgraded HS450N will operate in either 3-D or 2-D modes (supporting HD signals only in 3-D) and will support up to eight pairs of inputs in 3-D.

The AV-HS04M7D 3-D board and software will be available in February; the AV-HS450N is currently available. End user orders for the HS450N/M7D package placed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 may receive the M7D board at no cost.