Panasonic announces delivery of AG-3DP1 3-D P2 HD camcorder
Panasonic has begun delivering its AG-3DP1, a 3-D integrated twin-lens P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorder with 10-bit, 4:2:2 independent-frame, full 1920 x 1080 resolution AVC-Intra recording.
A twin-lens zoom lens system, high-sensitivity sensors and the high-quality AVC-Intra codec in the 3DP1 enable broadcast-level 3-D image acquisition. The camcorder also features new 3-D assist functions and multicamera synchronization.
The camera's newly developed 17x twin-lens zoom lens system features an expanded range for both wide-angle and telephoto to fit diverse shooting situations, including live events, sports, documentaries and independent films.
Supporting multicamera set up, a studio camera system, a file-based P2 workflow and offering variable frame rates (VFR), the 3DP1 meets highly sophisticated production needs.
