Panasonic 3-D camcorders in space

The Panasonic AG-3DA1 3-D handheld camcorder is now orbiting the Earth onboard the International Space Station on the final mission of America’s NASA Space Shuttle.

In addition to several cameras, Panasonic has also provided NASA with BT-3DL2550 25.5in 3-D LCD monitors and its Toughbook laptop computers on the ground to help document the training and preparation leading up to the launch of the last flight of the shuttle Atlantis, its 33rd flight, and the 135th mission of the Space Shuttle Program.

NASA astronauts are using the lightweight 3DA1 to document the International Space Station in 3-D. At the International Space Station, the astronauts are conducting a number of scientific missions that they plan to capture with the 3DA1.

More information about the final space shuttle mission can be found on NASA’s website.

The AG-3DA1 is a fully integrated HD 3-D camcorder that records to SD Card media. At less than 6.6lbs, the camcorder features dual lenses and two full 1920 x 1080 2.07 megapixel 3MOS imagers that record 1080/60i, 50i, 30p, 25p and 24p (native) and 720/60p and 50p using AVCHD compression. It can record for up to 180 minutes on dual 32GB SD cards in Panasonic's professional AVCHD PH mode, and offers dual HD-SDI outputs, an HDMI (3-D compatible) connector, two XLR connectors, built-in stereo microphone and twin-lens camera remotes.