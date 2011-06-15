Panama’s TVN Upgrades With For-A



FORT LEE, N.J.: For-A is doing an installation for Panama’s TVN. The network selected For-A’s HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5 M/E digital video switcher and the FOR-A HVS-300HS HD/SD portable video switcher.



With offices and its main studios in Panama City, TVN features news, soap operas, movies, talk shows, and variety shows. “Our network is growing with the global popularity of reality programming and contest shows,” said Rolando Guerra, director of engineering at TVN Panama. “The HVS-300HS and HVS-350HS switchers from FOR-A allow us the flexibility of working with HD in two different form factors.”



Last spring, TVN-2 launched the reality show “My Big Talent” competition based on the British format “Britain’s Got Talent.” Other locally produced programs on TVN include: the dance competition “Muévelo,” soap opera “Sueños de Verano,” and “Los Reyes del Humor.”



“We’re pleased to offer growing television stations the ability stay on the cutting edge of technology within such cost-effective and easy-to-use packages,” said Pedro Silvestre of For-A. “Both switchers are portable, powerful, very easy to use, and ideal in the studio or on a location shoot.”



The HVS-300HS has a built-in multiviewer, so external monitors are not necessary. Setup on location is further simplified by the frame sync capability found on every input. The HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5 M/E digital video switcher is a “big brother” to the popular and cost-effective HVS-300HS. The HVS-350HS, adds 1.5 M/E functionality, more inputs, and more standard features--without dramatically increasing the size of the switcher or control panel.



