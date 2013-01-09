Paley Center Announces Lineup for 30th Paleyfest

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. -- The Paley Center for Media announced the full lineup of honorees for their 30th annual ultimate TV fan festival, “PaleyFest: The William S. Paley Television Festival,” marking the biggest festival to date. PaleyFest 2013 will take place at the Saban Theatre, March 1-15, 2013. The latest series to join the lineup include: “TheWalkingDead,” which will serve as the opening night presentation for PaleyFest, “Community,”whose cast will present a live table read at their unprecedented fourth appearance at the festival; “Parenthood,” “TheMindyProject,” “Nashville,” “Arrow,” “Dallas,” “NewGirl,” “TheBigBangTheory,�� and “2BrokeGirls.” These series will join previously announced honorees: “Revolution,” “TheNewsroom,” “Once Upon A Time,” “The New Normal,” and “American Horror Story: Asylum,” which will close out the 15-day Festival.



As previously announced the inaugural PaleyFest Icon Award, which is named for William S. Paley, the pioneering media executive and founder of The Paley Center for Media, and recognizes individual creative achievements in television, will honor Ryan Murphy. Murphy, whose series “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “American Horror Story” have been previous PaleyFest honorees, will receive the award at a celebration slated for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013 at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, which will serve as PaleyFest’s kickoff event.



Hulu will expand its relationship with the Festival as the Premier Sponsor for PaleyFest 2013 and will stream full-length panel content and short form clips, exclusively on-demand from each PaleyFest panel on the free ad-supported Hulu, and the Hulu Plus subscription service.