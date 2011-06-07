Pair of Canon PL-mount digital cine zooms deliver 4K performance

Canon introduced two advanced-design PL-mount lenses at the 2011 NAB Show that address the emerging 4K production standards.

Designated as the Canon FK14.5-60 wide-angle cine zoom and the Canon FK30-300 telephoto cine zoom, these precision-matched lenses incorporate Canon optical designs that simultaneously optimize and enhance multiple imaging attributes while minimizing optical aberrations and distortions.

Both lenses are more compact and lightweight than contemporary PL-mount lenses, and both feature a new Canon optical design that virtually eliminates focus breathing.

By performing in accordance with emerging 4K production image format standards, both of the new Canon PL-mount cine zoom lenses ensure the highest performance in contemporary 2K and HD digital motion imaging.

Both the Canon FK14.5-60 wide-angle cine zoom lens and the FK30-300 telephoto cine zoom lens are engineered to meet the most demanding overall imaging requirements of the latest large-format single-sensor digital cinematography cameras.

Canon’s new FK14.5-60 wide-angle cine zoom lens and FK30-300 telephoto cine zoom lens are both engraved with large, highly visible focus scales for convenient film-style operation. Both also have a common 136mm front diameter for use with industry-standard optical accessories.