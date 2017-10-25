Pai Proposes Major Broadcast Dereg

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has scheduled a vote on media ownership for the FCC’s November meeting that he says would achieve major broadcast deregulation. Among some of the regulations that would be eliminated in this proposal are the newspaper-broadcast crossownership rules, the radio-TV crossownership rule, the eight-voices test for duopolies, the attribution rules for joint sales agreements; Pai is also proposing the establishment of an incubator program for new, diverse entrants.

