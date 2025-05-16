Conservative Groups Urge FCC to ‘Expeditiously Repeal’ TV and Radio Ownership Caps

WASHINGTON—More than 20 conservative groups and individuals, led by Heritage Action for America, have sent a letter today to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr supporting efforts to eliminate ownership rules for TV and radio stations.

In the letter, the groups stressed that existing ownership rules hurt local broadcasters ability to compete the large tech companies who dominate the digital media landscape and urged the FCC to get ride of current ownership restrictions.

“While these rules may have served the public interest in last century’s marketplace, they have long since become antiquated and harmful by stifling investment and innovation in broadcasting,” the May 14 letter argued. “We encourage the Commission to expeditiously repeal these regulations, specifically the 39% national television cap, local TV duopoly rules, and local radio ownership caps.”

The NAB, which has made eliminating ownership caps a top regulatory priority, applauded the groups’ letter.

“Americans across the political spectrum agree that burdensome, arbitrary regulations are limiting local TV and radio stations’ ability to compete with Big Tech in the modern media landscape,” National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said. “We are grateful for the wide-ranging support to modernize these outdated broadcast ownership rules and echo the call for the FCC to level the playing field so local broadcasters can provide the most-trusted news, live sports and entertainment to every listener and viewer.”

In recent weeks, Carr has been increasingly vocal in his support of ownership deregulation as part of a larger push to eliminate burdensome media rules.

