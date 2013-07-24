PAG Intros New Output Connectors

LONDON—PAG has introduced a range of new plug-in output connectors for its PAGlink PowerHub, increasing the type of camera accessories that can be powered via this device.



The new output connectors are Hirose (4-pin) and 2.1mm socket (PP90), designed for 12V DC camera accessories. The PAGlink PowerHub, Model 9709, is provided including four D-Tap output connectors, which have been designed to be interchangeable with the new variants. The D-Tap connector is now also available to buy as a separate item.



The output connector units can be positioned on the left or the right side of the PowerHub, allowing you to configure the device to your individual requirement.



PAGlink batteries have a 12A current capability, when linked, enabling you to power simultaneously the camera and multiple 12V accessories, such as: camera lighting, monitoring, audio, and transmission devices. The PowerHub provides the multiple outputs that are required to do this. It can be used sandwiched between two PAGlink batteries, to maintain their hot-swap capability, or connected to the rear battery.



A USB module (1A, 5V) has also been incorporated in the PowerHub, allowing users to power other accessories.



