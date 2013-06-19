PAG Debuts New Broadcast Batteries

LONDON—PAG has introduced two new versions of its Gold-Mount compatible broadcast battery. Both can be charged using Anton-Bauer Li-Ion chargers.



The PAG L96 is a 96 watt-hour, 14.8V 6.5Ah, Li-Ion battery that has a maximum continuous output current rated at 8 Amps. It has been designed as a replacement for the Anton-Bauer Dionic 90, and is compatible with cameras that incorporate the Anton-Bauer battery mount. The PAG L96 can be charged using existing stocks of Anton-Bauer Li-Ion chargers. There is no need to replace chargers or purchase additional charge adaptors.



The PAG L96 is compatible with the Anton-Bauer battery communication system, which displays capacity in the viewfinders of cameras via the Gold-Mount, and displays internally recorded data, such as number of cycles, date of manufacture and temperature, on the screens of Interactive 2000 series chargers.



Both battery models indicate capacity and remaining camera run-time on their displays. The premier PAG L96T Time Battery incorporates a numeric display. Two button presses, on-load, shows the remaining run-time numerically, in hours and minutes. A single button press shows remaining capacity as a percentage.



The PAG L96e version incorporates a 5 LED indicator. Two button presses, on-load, indicates an estimate of remaining camera run-time using a combination of LEDs. A single button press indicates remaining capacity as a percentage. Each LED represents approximately 20 percent of available capacity.

