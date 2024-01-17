Pacific Games Organizers Replace Satellite with LiveU Technology For 2023 Coverage

HACKENSACK, N.J.—The 2023 Pacific Games, Nov. 18-Dec. 2 in Honiara, Solomon Islands, were successfully broadcast live to viewers in numerous participating countries and beyond using LiveU's IP-video EcoSystem, the company said.

Pacific Games 2023 organizers were attracted to LiveU's technology because of its cost-effectiveness, flexibility and the use of LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport), which enabled live broadcasts to be distributed with the highest resiliency to a disparate array of broadcasters and other takers across the Pacific Islands as well as Australia and New Zealand, LiveU said.

The LiveU team was on-site throughout the games, providing engineering and operational support, it said.

The Pacific Games, established in 1963, span 24 sports, including archery, athletics, basketball, football, judo and rugby. They are intended to strengthen bonds between the Pacific Islands and surrounding nations through sports.

Historically, the world feed has been transmitted via satellite and produced centrally with select content. The organizers of this year’s event relied on reliable IP distribution over the open internet using LiveU Matrix's fully managed service with multiple feeds, encompassing all the content produced at different venues, the company said.

LiveU's compact 5G LU300S encoders were deployed for point-to-point transmission; LiveU Ingest was used for cloud recording on-site; and the rackmount LiveU Transceivers provided uplink and point-to-point transmission, it said.

"These games mean so much to so many people. For many of the competing territories, it's the only time their teams compete internationally,” said Paul Vunituraga, broadcast manager for Pacific Games 2023.

“We were looking for a cost-effective and efficient alternative to satellite and were excited by the opportunities enabled using LiveU's IP technology. The results speak for themselves. Despite the challenging environments on the island, the quality and scope of the live production remained at the highest level throughout the games. We could focus on covering all the different sports with engaging live content, while expanding our reach to new takers with full peace of mind."