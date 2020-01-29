OwnZone Integrates Connect Cloud Supply Chain With Netflix Backlot

The move streamlines the delivery of IMF packages to Netflix, according to OwnZone.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.—OwnZones Entertainment Technologies has integrated its OwnZones Connect cloud-native video supply chain platform with Netflix Backlot to enable studios and post-production houses to deliver IMF packages to the over-the-top subscription service via API entirely within the cloud.

The integration, announced in mid-January in a blog posting by OwnZones Chief Production Officer Nick Nelson, seeks to address a pain point commonly faced by companies that use cloud-based supply chain tools: downloading an IMF package locally and re-uploading it to deliver it to a platform.

“Here’s an all-too-common scenario: you’ve already ingested your content into the cloud, made all the required localizations and performed final QC procedures, but when it’s time to deliver your content, it could take you hours upon hours to download and re-upload it to the platform,” wrote Nelson.

With more companies relying on cloud-based tools, the problem will only grow, debilitating workflows, especially those that work with high-resolution content, he wrote.

The integration removes the need to download and re-upload an entire package to Backlot, wrote Nelson. It enables users from the OwnZone Connect interface to select Netflix Backlot as the delivery destination and to send the IMF package directly to Backlot, according to the posting.

This prevents the need to pull down the file locally. “Content can now be stored, managed, localized and delivered without ever having to leave the cloud,” wrote Nelson.

To read the entire blog, visit the OwnZone website.

