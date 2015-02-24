Osprey Launches New Video Capture Cards

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS – Osprey is launching four new video capture cards in the first quarter of 2015. The Osprey 815e and Osprey 821e were introduced in January, Osprey 811e in February, while the Osprey 827e will be available March 15.

Osprey 815e

The Osprey 815e is a single-channel HD/SDI card that automatically detects and adjusts to HD-SDI and DVB-ASI signals and is suitable for small form factor computers and servers, and includes a SDI loop-out to facilitate workflow.

The 821e is a dual-channel HDMI card that Osprey intends to be a launching point for many more Osprey Prosumer card series; products above consumer grade but below professional-level pricing. In that same category will be the 811e, a low-profile, single channel HDMI card.

Finally, the 827e capture card features 3G HD-SDI input, ingesting up to 3G input (SMPTE 424), and an integrated digital video interface (DVI-I) channel for ingesting standard or high definition analog video as well as VGA and HDMI. The 827e also includes embedded SDI audio, digital stereo audio inputs and balanced and unbalanced stereo audio inputs. The 827e comes standard with Osprey by Variosystems' SimulStream technology.

All of the new cards will feature PCI Express (PCIe) bus architecture.