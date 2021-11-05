Organizers: `IBC Full steam Ahead for a Safe Show’

LONDON—Following a November 2 update on COVID protocols by the Dutch government the IBC has announced that its "December event can go ahead in a safe and comfortable way."

Under the new COVID protocols going into effect on November 6, the public will be required to wear face masks in public areas where no COVID entry pass is used, including supermarkets, shops, libraries, theme parks, and train stations.

But IBC Show will be exempt from these measures because it is taking place within an area where everyone must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering the premises, the organizers said.

This means that it will not be obligatory for IBC2021 attendees to wear a face mask once they have entered the RAI and are inside the IBC Show bubble, the IBC said.

The new COVID protocols from the Dutch government also mandate that beginning November 6, bars and restaurants will operate between 06:00 am to 12:00 am. Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, the same evidence needed to access the IBC Show.

There will also be no change in entry requirements for international travelers, which means the show will remain accessible for almost 100% of IBC’s usual audience, the IBC said.

Overall, the IBC Show visitor experience remains unchanged, and the new measures announced by the Dutch government will help everyone feel safer when visiting the city of Amsterdam, the IBC said.

International travelers can check IBC’s travel and safety guide for further information on the documentation they will need to enter the Netherlands and access the show.

“The safety and wellbeing of all IBC Show attendees remain our number one priority, and we’re confident we can uphold that commitment while staging a live event in Amsterdam,” said Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC. “The recent announcement from the Dutch government will not impact the IBC Show visitor experience but, rest assured, we will be delivering the gold standard in live event safety. We can’t wait to see the industry reunited in Amsterdam in December. It has been far too long, but it’s almost time for us to get together again.”