ORF purchases NOA CD-Lector and MediaButler for archiving

NOA Audio Solutions, a provider of audio archiving systems, recently announced that Austrian public service broadcaster Öesterreichischer Rundfunk (ORF) has purchased four ingestLINE CD-Lector CD-grabbing systems and several actLINE MediaButler processors. ORF, which will begin using the new NOA equipment this month, will use the new systems to digitize its legacy CD library at its Vienna and regional stations.

ORF will add four CD-Lector systems to gain a total of 20 parallel lines for high-speed CD digitization. The MediaButler tool will enable the systems to produce different resolutions on the fly, from resampled 48kHz BWF files to MPEG-1L2 and FLAC files. Both CD-Lector and MediaButler will operate as an extension of NOA's jobDB workflow generator and will integrate with ORF's two existing NOA Record systems, which are already installed in the ORF facilities and connected to ORF's main audio archiving system, KoKo.

CD-Lector is a mass CD-ripping system that can handle up to eight parallel streams. Designed to extract audio from CDs and convert into digital audio objects with perfect control over interpolation, CD-Lector can deliver optimal results even for heavily damaged items. In most cases, digitization requires no hands-on operation. With the addition of MediaButler, a tool from NOA's actLINE product line, the systems can actively retranscode files from linear format to many other formats.