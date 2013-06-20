Orange Romania launches TV service

GlobeCast and SES are providing services to Orange Romania for the launch of a high-quality direct-to-home satellite TV package this month.

The package will use multiple transponders on ASTRA's 31.5 degrees East orbital position and will be broadcast in the DVB-S2 and MPEG-4 technical standards. GlobeCast will provide contribution, encryption and encoding for SD and HD channels in the package.

Orange Romania will launch the new TV package to complement its existing mobile service, enabling the company to offer full multi-device communication services to its customers. Orange Romania booked this service through GlobeCast, which is providing a complete solution to bring Orange Romania's channels to the point of uplink and prepare them for broadcast on capacity that GlobeCast has leased from SES.