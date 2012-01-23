Orange deal for portal on TCL televisions

French Telco Orange will launch its Orange-branded portal on all connected TVs shipped to Europe by Chinese TV maker TCL under the Thomson brand. The portal will launch in France early this year, and become available on TCL TV sets elsewhere in Europe later in 2012. The portal allows consumers to access the Internet via their remote controls, and consume a range of Orange content and services including sports information, live radio, movie trailers and an enhanced EPG.

The deal follows an active time for Orange on the TV Everywhere front, mostly recently in December when an agreement with Microsoft will bring the portal onto the Xbox console by around April 2012.