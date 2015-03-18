Orad Maestro Release Integrates MAM and Social Media

KFAR SABA, ISREAL — The new Orad Meastro enterprise graphics suite 6.9 release offers full integration with Orad’s iFind media asset management and it Social Media Hub technologies. The release also integrates the Orad WorldMapper 3D map templates within the Maestro graphics production workflow. Other new capabilities include enhanced third-party integrations with Avid, Imagine and EVS production products.

Integration with Orad iFind enables management, search and browsing of media graphics assets. Map templates can be used in the Maestro production workflow, and Maestro can receive and publish social media content and graphics with the integrated Social Media Hub technology.

Maestro 6.9 offers integration with Avid MediaCentral |UX as well as enhanced integration with Avid iNews Command enabling advanced control of Maestro. The new release also supports import of Imagine D-Series playlists into Maestro; integration with EVS’ Xedio for real-time playout of graphics over edited video, and more.