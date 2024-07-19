Optimum Reaches Multi-Year Extension with Gray Media

NEW YORK—Altice USA’s Optimum pay TV operations and Gray Media have agreed to a multi-year extension of their retransmission consent agreement.

The renewal enables Optimum TV customers to continue to enjoy programming on Gray’s broadcast television stations.

Optimum TV markets with Gray stations include Connecticut, North Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia, California, Missouri, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, and Ohio.

The extension also enables Optimum TV customers to continue to enjoy Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury games on Gray stations in their respective markets.

As usual in retrans deals, financial terms were not disclosed.