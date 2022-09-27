OpenAP Adds New Programmatic Capabilities to OpenID

NEW YORK—In a move that makes it easier to transact programmatic ad buys across TV and digital, OpenAP has announced new programmatic capabilities for OpenIDSM, an identity framework that is designed to unify linear and digital audience measurement and analysis.

“The growth of cross-screen viewing will only continue to accelerate, and agency buying teams need to be able to view the performance of a campaign in totality – regardless of how they bought or where the video was consumed,” said Chris LoRusso, chief business officer of OpenAP. “Our sellside partners have invested heavily in automating buying channels, and by extending the reach of OpenID to programmatic, we’re breaking down the silos that exist between linear and digital and buying teams and are making it easy and simple for an advertiser to maximize their spend across the entire premium video footprint,”

OpenAP also announced that GroupM is the first agency to commit to building deals on OpenID audiences for programmatic buying, allowing them to receive holistic measurement and provide unified cross-publisher and cross-platform insights to their clients through OpenAP’s XPm framework.

“It is imperative that we, as an industry, use the technology at our disposal today to simplify and optimize all aspects of video advertising for the betterment of advertisers and the overall consumer ad experience,” explained Esra Bacher, managing partner of programmatic investment at GroupM. “The interoperability of the OpenID spine with SSPs like Magnite will add further fuel to GroupM’s Premium Marketplace and help us start to resolve some of the fragmentation that has existed across the media ecosystem.”

As part of the new capabilities, OpenID audiences have been integrated with the supply side platforms FreeWheel, Magnite and Xandr’s Monetize, enabling programmatic interoperability across the entire premium TV ecosystem, OpenAP said.

Buyers are also able to leverage their preferred demand-side platform to transact against OpenID audiences, which ensures impressions are measurable in conjunction with other digital and linear buys, OpenAP said.

By using ID-based audiences that are activated centrally against a consistent identity spine and used for both programmatic digital and linear television, advertisers can see unified campaign delivery, including deduplicated reach and cross-platform frequency via XPm, TV’s cross-platform measurement framework launched by OpenAP in January 2022, the company said.

Audiences are onboarded and matched to the OpenID identity spine through OpenAP’s integrations with advertiser data partners. OpenID audiences are then made available to publishers in FreeWheel, Magnite and Xandr’s Monetize SSP for use in activating programmatic deals. Linear delivery along with all digital delivery will be resolved to OpenIDs and the advertiser will receive XPm reporting, providing valuable insights into how OTT and programmatic buys add incremental reach to the linear buy.