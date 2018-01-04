Ooyala: Growing Frustration Among OTT Viewers

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—The time people spent consuming video on their mobile phones approached a half hour last year, and by 2022 mobile video will account for three-quarters of mobile data traffic, but there is a degree of frustration emerging among consumers with the OTT viewing experience. The findings, presented in Ooyala’s “Broadcast Industry 2018” report, a survey of research findings from a variety of organizations, including Zenith Media, Unisphere Research, Ericsson, and Ooyala itself, reveal an emerging paradox between the meteoric rise in the popularity of OTT content and a growing frustration among OTT viewers when it comes to accessing something to watch.

The report, which is available online (registration required), stems from navigating through an OTT world where there are too many choices. While consumers appreciate the availability of content everywhere on any device, Millennials say they are overwhelmed by so many options. Underscoring the situation, the report points to Park Associates, which estimates more than 200 OTT services are available in North America, and Hub Entertainment, which says 49 percent of viewers say there are too many TV programs from which to choose.

Millennials, in particular, say they are less than satisfied with existing OTT services, according to Morning Consult, as quoted by Ooyala. This frustration will drive improvements in areas like authentication, content curation, search and discover and personalization, Ooyala forecasts.

Content distributors are focusing on several areas to maintain viewers, and the report lays them out. They include format experimentation, social media, bundling, IP technology and original content.

According to Ooyala, 2018 will be a pivotal year for OTT as online viewing of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the royal wedding are expected to generate massive online viewership.