Online Views of Professionally Produced Video Grew 18 Percent in 2009

SEASIDE, CALIF.: Consumption of professionally produced online video grew 18 percent in 2009 to 49.1 billion, according to AccuStream Research.



Brands, including those associated with multimedia conglomerates such as Comcast’s Fancast.com; Fox, NBC, ABC, collaborators on Hulu.com and CBS site TV.com, captured more than 52 percent of total pro video views in 2009.



AccuStream said cable and television cross-platform brands captured a 33 percent share, while broadcast networks--ABC, CBS, NBC and CW--captured a 10.3 percent share, “a figure which incorporates serialized episodic program views.” Broadcast affiliates, magazines and newspapers combined drew a 4.5 percent share.



“The major broadcast networks enjoyed the highest viewer conversion rates, with 5.9 views per unique user per site per month, followed by Internet brands at 5.1; cable TV networks and premium channels generated a 4.9 view comparable,” AccuStream said.



Television video views jumped nearly 86 percent in terms of categorical share to snag 13 percent of the total across all categories, compared to 7 percent in 2008. The increase was driven by a 134 percent jump in online consumption of episodic program views.



Television and entertainment, including kids programming, comprised a 51.2 percent share; news and information, 14 percent; sports, music and movies, 20.4 percent.



“The growth stimulus of syndication and affiliation acting on professionally branded and owned content has clearly been a beneficial one, specifically for rights holders,” commented research director Paul A. Palumbo.

“However, maintaining growth and viewing share will require rights holders make a concerted commitment to increasing library size, functionality and accessibility, particularly in the entertainment and kids categories.”