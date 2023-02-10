Online Betting Ad Revenue Slumps
Ads for online betting declined by 8% in 2022
While some researchers are predicting that betting on Super Bowl LVII will break records this year, with some 50 million Americans projected to bet $16 billion on the big game, ads for online betting are on the decline.
New data from Standard Media Index (SMI) shows that after a huge bump in 2021, when the gross ad spend for online betting soared by 167% from 2020, the ad spend by online betting companies fell by 8% in 2022.
The slump occurred as losses by online betting companies soared and some firms, such as FuboTV pulled out of the business.
SMI’s latest numbers, which capture actual agency invoicing data (from all major holding companies and most major independents) representing about 95% of national brand ad spend, also found that linear TV remains the main beneficiary of ads by online betting companies even though some major streaming players have been working with online betting platforms.
Close to 90% (87.9%) of the media mix went to linear TV players in 2022, with digital clinging to a mere 4.7%.
Among the major media companies, Comcast led with 15% of the online betting ad spend, followed by Fox (14%), Paramount (10%), and Disney (8%).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.