OMVC Plans Mobile DTV Forum for Non-Broadcasters



The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) has worked closely with manufacturers. This was obvious in the Washington, D.C. Mobile DTV Consumer Showcase.



Last week at CES, OMVC announced the creation of the OMVC Mobile DTV Forum. Charter members include Dell, Harris, LG Electronics and Samsung Mobile.



"It is fitting that, as the Mobile DTV industry evolves from the experimental stage into active business planning, our organization expands its membership," said Vince Sadusky, president and CEO of LIN Media, and also OMVC president. "The charter members we are announcing today have been with Mobile DTV from its earliest days, including the just-completed Consumer Showcase in Washington, which demonstrated the capabilities and viewer appeal of Mobile DTV."



He noted that by expanding the organization's membership to include those outside of broadcast companies, the OMVC hoped "to bring greater resources to the task of perfecting the Mobile DTV consumer experience, while bringing an exciting new class of digital mobile devices to the American public."



"As co-developer of the core technology behind the mobile DTV broadcast standard, LG Electronics is proud to join the OMVC," said Dr. Jong Kim, president of Zenith, LG's U.S. R&D lab. "And we're enthusiastic about collaborating with broadcasters on mobile viewing devices that will make watching TV on the go as popular as it is in the living room."



Another comment came from Harris' vice president of broadcast technology, Jay Adrick.



"As co-developer of Mobile DTV technology, Harris is among the first companies to produce transmission equipment for Mobile DTV, and we look forward to improving the end-to-end system for delivering TV programming to mobile users," said Adrick.



OMVC represents more than 900 TV stations across the country. Its mission is to accelerate the development of mobile digital in the United States.



