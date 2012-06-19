OMVC adds CA, audience data gathering addendums to receiver guidelines

The Open Mobile Video Coalition last week made available three documents on its website to guide the deployment of Mobile Digital Television throughout the United States.

The documents offer guidelines for the development of receivers. OMVC, working with device makers participating in the group's Mobile DTV Forum, developed the Receiver Profile Guidelines to provide guidance to consumer electronics manufacturers on the device features and functions that will help ensure robust reception and interoperability with services offered by TV broadcasters.

The guidelines cover two Mobile DTV receiver profiles: one describes a basic Mobile DTV receiver that is interoperable with real-time linear Mobile DTV service; the second describes an enhanced Mobile DTV receiver that includes the basic elements as well as advanced features, said OMVC executive director Anne Schelle.

First published last fall, the Receiver Profile Guidelines now include two additional documents: