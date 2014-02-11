OmniTek to Show Ultra 4K Tool Box at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, OmniTek will show its new Ultra 4K Tool Box containing accurate test and measurement tools for the analysis, display, conversion and generation of signals up to 4K/60p (4096 x 2160/60p). These high-end processing tools support the shift from HD and dual-link video to Ultra Hi-Def (UHD) and Quad-Link.



The Ultra 4K Tool Box includes 4K waveform analyzers, test signal generators, and monitoring tools like picture view, video status and ANC monitoring. Other features include eye and jitter analysis, and up, down and cross conversion enabled by an upgraded version of OmniTek’s OSVP Scalable Video Processor IP block. The OSVP 2.0 block offers such features as user definable 6-axis color space correction, noise reduction, image sharpening and softening controls.



OmniTek’s Ultra 4K Tool Box supports a wide array of connection formats including multi-rate SDI (such as 6G and quad 3G for 4K), HDMI and Display Port, and can be controlled via the HDMI port or a Web browser.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Omnitek will be at booth N1523.