Olympics: Xfinity Subs Will Get Immersive Audio

SAN FRANCISCO—Comcast will deliver to Xfinity subscribers the 2020 Summer Olympics from Tokyo in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Dolby Vision delivers ultra-vivid picture quality, and Dolby Atmos offers an immersive audio experience. Together, the technologies bring viewers closer to the action, Dolby Laboratories reported.

Both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be used to present the opening and closing ceremonies, popular sports, such as gymnastics, track and field, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf and tennis, at each night’s primetime show, the company said.

NBC Olympics’ primetime coverage in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be available in most markets, and all X1 customers with eligible devices will be able to view re-airing of the show the next day.

For X1 customers with eligible devices, the Golf Channel will present the golf competition at the Olympics with both technologies. The Olympic Channel will do likewise for tennis and wrestling, the company said.

The enhanced coverage will be available to Comcast Xfinity subscribers at no additional charge. Viewers will need a compatible TV and an Xfinity X1 device to experience the Dolby Vision presentation. To enjoy Dolby Atmos, they will need a compatible audio device and Xfinity cable box, such as the Xi6 or XG1v4 cable box, it said.