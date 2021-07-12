Olympics: Telemundo Deportes Plans 300+ Hours of Live ​Streaming Coverage

MIAMI—Telemundo Deportes has announced that it will offer the most extensive Spanish-language Olympics coverage ever provided on digital media for the U.S. market.

“Our Spanish-language digital coverage will enhance the audience’s Olympic experience with many options for consuming and engaging with the best of Tokyo,” said Eli Velazquez, executive vice president of sports content for Telemundo Deportes. “Telemundo’s digital offering across our platforms and on Peacock, will connect seamlessly with our linear programming, focusing on the biggest stories, athletes and sports competitions that Latino audiences are eager to follow.”

The coverage will begin on Tuesday, July 20 with the women’s soccer competition.

Telemundo Deportes will produce Spanish-language Olympic video content for Peacock, including TYM Olímpico, an Olympics-themed collection from Titulares y Más, that will be available on the streaming platform.

Telemundo Deportes’ 300+ hours of Tokyo linear programming will be available on live stream via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. In addition, the two platforms will offer over 150 hours of full event replays.

Telemundo Deportes’ digital content will also feature 1,000+ short-form pieces of content including original series, highlights and recaps to be featured across TelemundoDeportes.com, the Telemundo Deportes app, and its social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.