Older, Wealthier Viewers Value TV News and Sports More, LRG Says

Despite the increase in cordcutting, drawing viewers away from pay-TV, interest in live news and sports—a staple of traditional linear TV—remains high among older, wealthier viewers, according to a recent study from Leichtman Research Group

When asked the importance of various programming genres, overall, 49% of adults rated news as very important (8-10) and 41% rated sports as very important, LRG said. While neither of these are the highest rated genre overall––that distinction goes to movies at 69%––there are significant differences in the importance of news and sports to pay-TV subscribers versus nonsubscribers.

The study found that:

56% of pay-TV subscribers rate news as very important, compared to 32% of non-subscribers

49% of pay-TV subscribers rate sports as very important, compared to 21% of non-subscribers

The rated importance of these genres is also higher among those in the demographic categories that (unsurprisingly) are typically more likely to get a pay-TV service.

News is more important among older age individuals, and in higher income households:

66% of ages 55+ rate news as very important, compared to 48% of ages 35-54, and 32% of ages 18-34

57% with annual household incomes >$75,000 rate news as very important, compared to 45% with household incomes <$75,000

Sports is more important in higher income households, as well as among men:

52% with household incomes >$75,000 rate sports as very important, compared to 39% with household incomes of $30,000 - $75,000, and 27% with household incomes <$30,000

49% of men rate sports as very important, compared to 34% of women

Going forward, these genres will continue to play important roles in balancing the legacy model with direct-to-consumer offerings. However these options are not mutually, LRG added, as consumers will continue to get the services and content that best serve their households’ needs and budgets.