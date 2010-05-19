Older Titles join 'Avatar' in Blu-ray Top 10
A few not-so-new titles entered the Top 10 of Blu-ray sales of bestselling movies in early May -- notably "Saving Private Ryan" in the runner-up slot, the 1998 catalog entry starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon.
"Avatar" continued its lead for the third week since its release to video disc, and has sold more Blu-ray discs than any other title. The former Blu-ray record holder, "The Dark Knight" -- which had returned to the Blu-ray Top 10 a week earlier after falling from the bestseller list months ago -- captured the sixth spot in the latest tally.
The Top 10 Blu-ray titles for the week ending May 9, according to Nielsen VideoScan:
- "Avatar" (20th Century Fox)
- "Saving Private Ryan" (Paramount)
- "Tooth Fairy" (20th Century Fox)
- "Iron Man" (Paramount)
- "It's Complicated" (Universal)
- "The Dark Knight" (Warner Bros.)
- "Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bros.)
- "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" (20th Century Fox)
- "Nine" (Sony Pictures)
- "The Blind Side" (Warner Bros.)
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox