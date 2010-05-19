Older Titles join 'Avatar' in Blu-ray Top 10



A few not-so-new titles entered the Top 10 of Blu-ray sales of bestselling movies in early May -- notably "Saving Private Ryan" in the runner-up slot, the 1998 catalog entry starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon.



"Avatar" continued its lead for the third week since its release to video disc, and has sold more Blu-ray discs than any other title. The former Blu-ray record holder, "The Dark Knight" -- which had returned to the Blu-ray Top 10 a week earlier after falling from the bestseller list months ago -- captured the sixth spot in the latest tally.



The Top 10 Blu-ray titles for the week ending May 9, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Avatar" (20th Century Fox) "Saving Private Ryan" (Paramount) "Tooth Fairy" (20th Century Fox) "Iron Man" (Paramount) "It's Complicated" (Universal) "The Dark Knight" (Warner Bros.) "Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bros.) "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" (20th Century Fox) "Nine" (Sony Pictures) "The Blind Side" (Warner Bros.)