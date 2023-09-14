Octopus Introduces the Octopus 12 Web Client

Octopus has announced that it has introduced the new Octopus Web Client. It provides an intuitive and user-friendly design that allows users access to the most essential Octopus 12 functionalities effortlessly from a browser, the company said.

Octopus will show the Client and other products at IBC2023 at booth 6.C12 in Hall 6.

The new Octopus Web Client allows real-time collaboration across team members and ensures that they stay connected and productive, no matter where they are, the company said.

The Client is also designed to improve efficiency with multi-user editing, encouraging smooth collaboration and creativity among the newsroom team.

The launch means that Octopus 12 gets the green light for remote news production by providing web-based, on-the-go access; integrations with 70+ technologies; cross-platform compatibility and the flexibility of on-prem or cloud deployment.

Key features include: