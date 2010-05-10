OConnor supports 3-D IMAX camera for Hubble shoot

When cinematographer James Neihouse shot the Kennedy Space Center footage for the recently released film “Hubble 3-D IMAX,” his strongest support was the OConnor 2575 head. The head held the 90lb weight of the IMAX 30 perf 3-D camera that was developed for the International Space Station film shot between 1998 and 2001.

When shooting around NASA and the launch support systems at the Kennedy Space Center, it was on a noninterference basis, so Neihouse and his team had to be able to pick up and move quickly. Most heads capable of supporting the 90-plus pound IMAX cameras were far heavier and more cumbersome than the OConnor.

The continuous adjustments on the 2575 made it easy to make quick changes as the shot dictated. Switching between cameras was quick and straightforward, as well as changing to a long lens. It was simply a quick change of counterbalance tension.

The 2575 series is the flagship of OConnor’s Ultimate range of fluid heads and features stepless, ultra-smooth pan and tilt fluid drag specifically designed to give the camera operator the ultimate control and stability for film style shooting. It has become the standard for 35mm film cameras.

“Hubble 3-D IMAX” is an IMAX and Warner Bros. Pictures production, in cooperation with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It is narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio. The documentary takes moviegoers on an unprecedented voyage through distant galaxies to explore the grandeur and mystery of space. The project will be released worldwide later this year.