OASYS Automates U.K. Music Channel Playout

WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND — OASYS Automated Playout announced that it has created a customized playout solution for the NOW That’s What I Call Music channel. Newly launched on Sky 378 and Freesat channel 512, the channel is a joint venture between Universal Music, Sony Music and All Around the World TV. NOW is the group’s fourth channel to use the OASYS Chameleon playout solution, bringing the total of OASYS playout systems running to five including backup, all remotely operated.



Building on a four year relationship of playing out AATW TV’s other music channels, OASYS revamped the original schedule to create a bespoke solution that integrated with NOW’s in house system. The workflow ensures that NOW’s daily playlist including all clips and adverts can be auto-scheduled using metadata to filter graphics and acquire information about multiple later events prior to scheduling. The solution also generates custom transitions between video clips using NOW’s graphics projects as well as allowing automation of the process of dynamically adding voiceovers onto clips, removing the requirement for editing and post production.