NVP Upgrades Two OB Trucks to 4K UHD, HDR

MONTREAL—NVP, an Italian video production company, has upgraded two of its outside broadcast vehicles with a wide range of live production equipment from Grass Valley to support demand for 4K UHD and HDR content, Grass Valley said today.

NVP’s OB4, one of two production trucks upgraded with Grass Valley-based 4K UHD and HDR capability, is helping the Italian production specialist meet growing demand for enhanced image quality.

"Viewers have long judged video content by the quality of images on their screens, which is why we’re always pursuing the next breakthrough in technology, setting a benchmark for the highest quality live productions. Our customers know they can rely on us to meet shifting demands, like the rise of 4K UHD and HDR, and enable them to efficiently deliver the content their viewers want,” said NVP CEO Natalino Pintabona.

NVP’s OB4 and newly launched OB6 are equipped with Grass Valley 4K UHD and HDR-capable Kahuna 9600 production switchers, Kaleido multiviewers, Densite modular infrastructure, Sirius 640 routers and KudosPro converters. Each truck’s Kahuna production switcher and Sirius routing switcher are seamlessly integrated, providing NVP with a scalable path to all functions and formats.

With the upgrade, NVP has the ability to “meet the increasingly complex production needs for live sports and entertainment broadcasts,” said Pintabona.

NVP plans to roll out a third 4K UHD and HDR-enabled OB vehicle next year as it expands its operations.

Video Progetti was responsible for the project’s design, system integration and build.

More information is available on the Grass Valley website.